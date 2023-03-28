Look up: 5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

There's no need for a telescope to see the five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — that will line up near the moon. You haven't until Friday to see it for yourself.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You know when someone says that when the stars are aligned, it's a sign of good luck? Well, what about when it's planets? Tonight Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus line up under the moon. What happened to Saturn? Anyways, no need to set up a telescope. Just point your eyeballs along the western horizon right after sunset. This only happens every few years. But if, for whatever reason, you can't take a peek tonight, you got through Friday. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.