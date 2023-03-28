Egypt faces a deepening economic crisis. Is the government taking steps to fix it?

Egypt's economic crisis compels people to make hard spending choices, and challenges the government to accept more foreign aid to support a rapidly growing population.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.