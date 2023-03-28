Accessibility links
Kate Davis discusses her new album 'Fish Bowl' NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Kate Davis about her new album Fish Bowl, which is told from the perspective of a dimension-hopping protagonist named FiBo.

Kate Davis searches for home on her new album 'Fish Bowl'

Kate Davis searches for home on her new album 'Fish Bowl'

Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl tells the story of a "dimension hopping voyager."
Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl tells the story of a "dimension hopping voyager."
Maciek Jasik/Courtesy of the artist

Kate Davis' sophomore album Fish Bowl is told from the perspective of a protagonist named FiBo.

"In my mind, she's kind of like this dimension hopping voyager," Davis tells Morning Edition.

"The truth of it is, I was in a lot of pain and it was hard to be comfortable on Earth," she says. "It became very liberating and comfortable to just build a different world."

Davis — who studied classical music and jazz from a young age — played guitar, bass and keyboards on the album.

To hear the full story, use the audio player at the top of this page.

