Relief workers are trying to help people leave a ruined city in Ukraine

There are still some 10,000 civilians in the Ukrainian frontline city of Bakhmut. Many have left and some live in a shelter in a nearby town where they share stories of survival and loss.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.