Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue Heating pads behind the mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out. The recalled vehicles include recent-model Odysseys, Passports, Pilots and Ridgelines.

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to a side-view mirror issue

By 

The Associated Press

Honda is recalling 330,000 Odysseys, Passports, Pilots and Ridgelines due to an issue with side-view mirrors. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Honda is recalling 330,000 Odysseys, Passports, Pilots and Ridgelines due to an issue with side-view mirrors.

Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash.

Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles don't comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements.

Honda dealers will replace the side-view mirrors on impacted vehicles free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 8. Vehicle owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.