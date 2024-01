How Discrimination & Poverty Can Make You Sick : Fresh Air Public health professor Arline Geronimus explains how marginalized people suffer nearly constant stress, which damages their bodies at the cellular level. Her new book is Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society.



Fresh Air How Discrimination & Poverty Can Make You Sick How Discrimination & Poverty Can Make You Sick Listen · 44:43 44:43 Public health professor Arline Geronimus explains how marginalized people suffer nearly constant stress, which damages their bodies at the cellular level. Her new book is Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society.



