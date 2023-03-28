Best Of: Poet Clint Smith / 'Ted Lasso' Actor Brett Goldstein
Clint Smith's poems, which are addressed to his young children, describe what their ancestors endured and escaped. He also examines the joy and anxiety of parenthood, especially as a Black father. His book of poetry is called Above Ground.
Justin Chang reviews the film Tori and Lokita.
Brett Goldstein is a writer for Ted Lasso and plays Roy Kent, a gruff but lovable retired footballer-turned-coach. He spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado.