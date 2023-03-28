Accessibility links
Best Of: Poet Clint Smith / 'Ted Lasso' Actor Brett Goldstein : Fresh Air Clint Smith's poems, which are addressed to his young children, describe what their ancestors endured and escaped. He also examines the joy and anxiety of parenthood, especially as a Black father. His book of poetry is called Above Ground.

Justin Chang reviews the film Tori and Lokita.

Brett Goldstein is a writer for Ted Lasso and plays Roy Kent, a gruff but lovable retired footballer-turned-coach. He spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado.

Fresh Air

