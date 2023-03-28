What we know about the deadly fire at a migrant processing center in Ciudad Juarez

Investigators are determining what caused a deadly fire in a migrant processing center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, just across the border from El Paso. At least 39 people were killed.

