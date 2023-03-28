By one measure, the U.S. has had a shooting on school grounds almost every day

Last year, the U.S. saw a record number of school shootings. Gun violence is now the leading cause of adolescent deaths in America. And yet school shootings continue to happen.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.