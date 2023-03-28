The Government's Plan To Fix A Broken Organ Transplant System

Enlarge this image toggle caption Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

For nearly 40 years, the United Network for Sharing Organs (UNOS) has controlled the organ transplant system.

But that's about to change. Last week, the government announced plans to completely overhaul the system by breaking up the network's multi-decade monopoly.

For those who need an organ transplant, the process is far from easy. On average, 17 people die each day awaiting transplants. More than 100,000 people are currently on the transplant waiting list according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

UNOS has been criticized for exacerbating the organ shortage. An investigation by the Senate Finance Committee released last year found that the organization lost, discarded, and failed to collect thousands of life-saving organs each year.

Can the government reverse decades of damage by breaking up control? And what does this move mean for those whose lives are on the line?

The Washington Post's Health and Medicine Reporter Lenny Bernstein, Federation of American Scientists Senior Fellow Jennifer Erickson, and Director at the Vanderbilt Transplant Center Dr. Seth Karp join us for the conversation. Dr. Karp was also a former board member for The United Network for Sharing Organs

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.