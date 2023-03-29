Disney plans to cut 3% of its total global workforce in a cost-saving move

Disney has begun the first of three rounds of layoffs, which CEO Bob Iger said in a memo will eventually total 7,000 jobs. The cuts are part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.