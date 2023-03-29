Remembering Katherine Koonce, a victim of the mass shooting in Nashville

Anna Caudill shares her memories of Katherine Koonce, 60, the headmaster at The Covenant School, who was among six people killed at the school in Nashville on Monday in a mass shooting.

