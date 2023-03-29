The FDA has approved an over-the-counter spray to treat opioid overdose

In a long anticipated decision, the Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter version of naloxone spray, a generic form of the opioid overdose treatment called Narcan.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.