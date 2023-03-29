One Last Callout

Dear listeners, some sad news. As a result of NPR's recent restructuring and layoffs, our next episode will be our last. We are gutted that we are not able to keep making this show that we love and believe in. We'll really miss getting to work together. And most of all, we'll miss getting to connect with you. Thank you for listening all these years and thank you to NPR for making it all possible. It's been a great run.

But before we go, we have one last callout for our final episode... about goodbyes! We have so many questions about the moment we find ourselves in. How do you say goodbye to something you love when you don't want to? What makes a "good" goodbye? What role does goodbye play in moving forward and letting go?

If you have stories or hot takes, strategies, and philosophies about how to do goodbyes, please send an email/voice memo to invisibiliamail@npr.org by Mon 4/3 with a summary of your story and subject line: Goodbye.

Please note: whatever you send might end up on the air.