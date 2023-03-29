As Interest Rates Soar, Who's Able To Buy A Home?

For some Americans, the dream of ownership is becoming less of a reality.

A new report from the National Association of Realtors shows the rate of first-time homebuyers is at its lowest point since the organization began tracking the data in 1981. Also, the race and gender gap in homeownership is widening.

The disparity between Black and white homeowners reached its highest point in a decade. While single women, who up until recently were closing the gender gap, are now getting priced out.

The pandemic helped skyrocket home prices. And as the number of available homes remains slim, affordability continues to be an issue.

What's going on in this market? And what will it take for homeownership to become possible for most Americans again?

Jessica Lautz with the National Association of Realtors joins us for the conversation. Vice President for Housing Finance Policy Janneke Ratcliffe also joins us. She also leads the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute. Also with us, Julienne Joseph. She's the senior advisor on homeownership to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

