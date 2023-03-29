The opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan has been approved for sale over the counter

The FDA approved Narcan for sale without a prescription. The opioid overdose reversal drug would be available at pharmacies and convenience stores nationally, increasing access as opioid deaths climb.

