All eyes on Beijing as Taiwan's president makes stops in the U.S. and Central America

Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen is arriving in New York Wednesday afternoon on what the administration official calls "a transit" before headed to central America.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.