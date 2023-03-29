New NPR poll examines top issues for Americans

The economy still takes the top spot as the most pressing concern, but preserving democracy continues to rank high in NPR's polling, an aberration in American history.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.