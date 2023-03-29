How the Nashville shooter was able to legally buy 7 guns

The Nashville shooter who killed six people in a school this week was able to purchase seven weapons legally, including assault rifles. It's all legally possible under Tennessee gun laws.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.