An open letter signed by tech leaders, researchers proposes delaying AI development

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Peter Stone, computer science professor at the University of Texas, on an open letter calling for a temporary halt in development of advanced artificial intelligence.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.