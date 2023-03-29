In California, leafy greens farmers both suffered from floods and welcomed the water

Most of the country's lettuce and leafy greens come from California, where 13 atmospheric rivers hit this winter. Farmers both welcome the water and sometimes suffer from the deluge.

