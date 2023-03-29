Accessibility links
Michelle Rodriguez on fast cars and fiery dragons : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! On this week's episode, action star Michelle Rodriguez joins us to talk about The Fast & The Furious, Dungeons & Dragons, and her personal state slogan for New Jersey.


Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Michelle Rodriguez in Cannes, France Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images hide caption

Michelle Rodriguez is – among other things – a bonafide action star. She made her debut playing a boxer in Girlfight, and since then has piloted an attack ship in Avatar and driven cars up, through, and over everything there is in the Fast and Furious movies. The latest asses she kicks belong to the evil monsters in a new Dungeons and Dragons movie, and, depending on how the quiz goes, ours.