Michelle Rodriguez on fast cars and fiery dragons
Michelle Rodriguez on fast cars and fiery dragons
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Michelle Rodriguez is – among other things – a bonafide action star. She made her debut playing a boxer in Girlfight, and since then has piloted an attack ship in Avatar and driven cars up, through, and over everything there is in the Fast and Furious movies. The latest asses she kicks belong to the evil monsters in a new Dungeons and Dragons movie, and, depending on how the quiz goes, ours.