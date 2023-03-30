Taiwan's president is making what's being called a 'high stakes' stopover in New York

Tsai Ing-wen is in New York as part of a trip to Central America and the U.S. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes interactions between Taiwan and other state officials.

