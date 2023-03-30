Are Republicans on the right track? They are pushing culture-war issues

Republicans across the country are pursuing legislation cracking down on social issues. A new NPR poll indicates the GOP risks being out of step with voters.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.