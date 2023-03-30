The surprising case for AI boyfriends

The AI revolution has come for our love lives. Millions around the world are now in relationships with chatbots who can text, sext and – for a fee – talk to you on the phone and have 'in-person' interactions via augmented reality. Host Brittany Luse tries the AI companion app Replika for herself – and discusses the experience with The Cut's Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, who's spent the past year covering tech and dating. They talk about the surprising market that Replika has found and whether relationships with AI chatbots will become more common. Finally, they play a new game called 'Boyfriend... or Bot?'

