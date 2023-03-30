Accessibility links
Robot relationships: How AI is changing love and dating : It's Been a Minute The AI revolution has come for our love lives. Millions around the world are now in relationships with chatbots who can text, sext and – for a fee – talk to you on the phone and have 'in-person' interactions via augmented reality. Host Brittany Luse tries the AI companion app Replika for herself – and discusses the experience with The Cut's Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, who's spent the past year covering tech and dating. They talk about the surprising market that Replika has found and whether relationships with AI chatbots will become more common. Finally, they play a new game called 'Boyfriend... or Bot?'

You can follow us on Twitter @ItsBeenAMin or email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute

The surprising case for AI boyfriends

The surprising case for AI boyfriends

Listen · 30:19
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1167066462/1168058948" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, senior writer at New York Magazine's The Cut, joins the show to talk about how AI is changing love and dating. Donald Iain Smith; Usman Kawazoe hide caption

toggle caption
Donald Iain Smith; Usman Kawazoe

Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, senior writer at New York Magazine's The Cut, joins the show to talk about how AI is changing love and dating.

Donald Iain Smith; Usman Kawazoe

The AI revolution has come for our love lives. Millions around the world are now in relationships with chatbots who can text, sext and – for a fee – talk to you on the phone and have 'in-person' interactions via augmented reality. Host Brittany Luse tries the AI companion app Replika for herself – and discusses the experience with The Cut's Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, who's spent the past year covering tech and dating. They talk about the surprising market that Replika has found and whether relationships with AI chatbots will become more common. Finally, they play a new game called 'Boyfriend... or Bot?'

This episode was produced by Jessica Mendoza. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Patrick Murray. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.