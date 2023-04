#2332: That's Either Very Good or Very Bad : The Best of Car Talk Danny from Louisiana has a Toyota Van with spongey brakes that he can't seem to fix. Our geniuses listen carefully to Danny's descriptions, ask him seemingly insightful questions and each comes to a totally different conclusion. Will Danny get some help here or just two separate bills for the two diagnoses? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2332: That's Either Very Good or Very Bad #2332: That's Either Very Good or Very Bad Listen · 35:00