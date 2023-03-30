The fight over Kentucky's transgender care ban was long and emotional

State Sen. Karen Berg lost her trans son to suicide before the Kentucky legislative session began and pleaded with Republicans not to pass restrictive LGBTQ laws. This week, Republicans did just that.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.