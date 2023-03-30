Vaccination Nation: How Do You End A Pandemic?

On May 11, the United States will end the public health emergency declaration over COVID-19.

At the same time, the White House will disband what's left of its COVID response team.

As the emergency phase of the pandemic winds down, so too have infection rates. But the CDC still links about 2,000 deaths a week to COVID. And the end of COVID's emergency status will mean big changes in how Americans receive COVID care, including access to tests and vaccines.

In this edition of our series Vaccination Nation, we ask, what does it mean for a pandemic to end and how do these changes impact you and your family?

The Washington Post's Dan Diamond, Kaiser Health News' Dr. Celine Gounder and NPR's Rob Stein join us for the conversation.

