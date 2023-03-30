Marc Summers on the Craziest Day of His Entire Career

The Craziest Day of My Entire Career is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite people about the weirdest workday they have experienced so far. This time around, we're joined by Marc Summers.

He has built a remarkable career as a television host. Rarely will you find a person who has hosted as many TV shows as Marc Summers. He's hosted reality shows, cooking shows and game shows – Pick Your Brain, History IQ, Unwrapped and Double Dare to name a few.

These days, he's gotten into podcasting. He just launched Marc Summers Unwraps. It's a show where he talks with different entertainers about some of the stories that have shaped their careers.

When we asked Marc to tell us about the craziest day of his entire career he told us about the day he finally got the call to go on The Tonight Show. The other guest was Burt Reynolds. Things didn't go as planned.

