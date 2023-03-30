Trump indictment is just one of the legal threats he faces post-presidency

NPR's Adrian Florido talks to Kim Wehle, former U.S. attorney and now professor at the University of Baltimore, about the political and legal implications of an indictment of former President Trump.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.