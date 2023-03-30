Trump's historic indictment comes during his presidential primary run

Donald Trump will become the first former president to face criminal charges — and it's happening right in the middle of a presidential primary campaign.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.