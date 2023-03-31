Season 2 of 'Schmigadoon!' is bursting with enthusiasm and Broadway talent

This new season of the Apple TV+ series leans on musicals of the 1960s and '70s. Subtitled "Schmicago!," season 2 is tighter and better-plotted than the original, and also more inventive.

