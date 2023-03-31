The Trump indictment remains under seal so there is a lot we don't know

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Matthew Galluzzo, a former prosecutor in the New York County DA's office, about the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.