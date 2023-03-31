Mother of a Black man, who died after being pinned down at a hospital, speaks out

Irvo Otieno died at a Virginia psychiatric hospital earlier this month. Ten people have been indicted in his death. NPR's A Martinez talks to his mother Caroline Ouko and attorney Ben Crump.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.