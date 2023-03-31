Russia detains U.S. citizen working for 'Wall Street Journal' Moscow bureau

An American journalist has been arrested in Russia and accused of espionage. It's the first time an American correspondent has been accused of spying since since the Cold War.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.