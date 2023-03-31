Which teams will be left standing, when the women's Final Four is over?

There'll be a showdown in Dallas Friday night as the Final Four teams in the NCAA women's basketball tournament get ready to battle: LSU vs. Virginia Tech and then Iowa vs. South Carolina.

