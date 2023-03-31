From tragedy to triumph — life rolls on, paralyzed construction worker says

In this week's StoryCorps, a construction worker who was injured on the job talks to his daughter about how becoming paralyzed was not the end of his life.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.