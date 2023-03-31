Imagine a T-rex — now think about its mouth. Did you imagine scary teeth?

Research suggests that contrary to popular belief, the T-rex did not have rows of exposed teeth — it had lips that covered those teeth. Some scientists disagree and insist that the T-rex is lipless.

