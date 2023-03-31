Millions may lose free preventive health care after ruling by federal judge in Texas

Millions of Americans may lose access to free preventive health care services. Insurers have been required to cover those services under the ACA, but a federal judge in Texas struck that down.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.