'Wait Wait' for April 1, 2023: With Not My Job guest Michelle Rodriguez

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Michelle Rodriguez and panelists Matt Rogers, Zainab Johnson and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Enlarge this image Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Who's Bill This Time

Gwynnocent; Utah Takes on the Apps ; Always Get The Soup

Panel Questions

TSA and PB&J

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three news stories where the phrase, "You Wanna Rock, Young Lady," played an important role, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Dungeons & Dragons and Fast & The Furious star Michelle Rodriguez answers questions about sloths

Michelle Rodriguez is a bona fide action star, from The Fast and The Furious franchise to the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. She may know her way around a drag race, but can she answer our three questions about sloths?

Panel Questions

How Dumb Is Artificial Intelligence; A Very, Very Informal Dinner Party

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: A Quiet Action Hero; Ancient Meatballs; Armpits and Anxiety

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Gwyneth's, what will be the next big celebrity trial.