Following his indictment, Trump in expected to appear in criminal court next week

The latest on what's known about President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury, and what to expect at his scheduled appearance in a Manhattan court room next week.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.