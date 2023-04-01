An app launched to make seeking asylum simpler has left migrants even more precarious

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, of the Sidewalk School, which helps migrants, about the CBP app rolled out to help process asylum seekers. It's had a lot of glitches.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.