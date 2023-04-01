The News Roundup For March 31, 2023

A shooter entered and attacked an elementary school in Nashville this week, killing three children and three adults. President Joe Biden said he could do no more on his own to address gun violence and asked Congress to act. Republicans signaled there was little more they were willing to do to address the issue.

On Wednesday, members of the Senate questioned interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about the company's labor practices during a hearing before the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Top Republicans and Democrats are struggling to agree on the debt ceiling. No meaningful negotiations seem to be happening between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the June 5 deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, for the moment, backed down from proposed reforms to his country's Supreme Court. His citizens, however, are still taking to the streets in protest.

A fire claimed the lives of at least 38 people in an immigration detention center in the Mexican city of Juarez.

The president of Ghana has intervened in his parliament's efforts to pass an aggressively anti-LGBTQ bill, saying that "substantial elements" of the bill have been changed. The move comes as Vice President Kamala Harris visits the country.

