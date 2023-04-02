Sunday Puzzle correction: A lesson in trigonometry

Listeners contacted us to correct the answer to a clue from last week's puzzle, giving NPR's Ayesha Rascoe and Weekend Edition puzzlemaster Will Shortz a lesson in trigonometry.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

OK, so hold on, Will. Before we totally wrap up this week's puzzle, we need to admit to a bit of a mistake that we made in one of our answers last week. I think you know what I'm talking about.

WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Yeah. Yeah. And when you say we, that's very generous, but it was my mistake.

RASCOE: So here is what happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SHORTZ: In math, what cosine is to sine.

ELIE DOLGIN: Inverse function.

SHORTZ: Inverse function is it.

RASCOE: OK, ah - so, as it turns out, that is not it. And y'all did not hesitate to give us a quick math lesson, specifically in trigonometry. Do you remember trigonometry, Will? I mean, I think I learned it either junior high or senior high or whatever high, but it was a long time ago. That's what I know. Do you remember that?

SHORTZ: Oh, I remember taking trigonometry, and obviously, I've forgotten part of it, too.

RASCOE: (Laughter) So we got a lot of emails on this, including one from Martha Hasting, a professor of engineering mathematics at Washington University in Saint Louis, Mo., so first off, what's the inverse of a function?

MARTHA HASTING: If two functions are inverses, that means that one reverses the action of the other.

RASCOE: And Professor Hasting said that the cosine function definitely does not do this for sine, so does sine even have an inverse function?

HASTING: There is a function which does always reverse the action of the sine function, and it's called the arcsine function.

RASCOE: All right, so I think I get it, or I'm going to pretend that I get it. Do you got it, Will?

SHORTZ: Oh, I got it. Yeah. I will try never to make that mistake again.

RASCOE: And to our listeners, thank you for keeping us on our toes.

