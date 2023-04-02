Six months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranians are still protesting

Iranian protesters talk about the state of their movement now as they continue to demand sweeping changes in the country's strict laws governing their lives.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.