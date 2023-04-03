Activist investors press corporations to take action against climate change

At publicly traded companies' annual meetings, shareholders are filing more resolutions about climate change than at the same point last year.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.