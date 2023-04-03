An 85-year-old grandmother in England ran a 10K for her birthday

It was a great weekend for women's sports. The big story was LSU women's basketball, taking down Iowa for the national title. But here's something else. An 85-year-old grandmother ran a 10K for her birthday. Barbara Thackray took up running eight years ago to raise money for a hospice. Now she runs a 10K twice a week and has been featured on an Adidas ad - running away with the award for longevity.

