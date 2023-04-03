Remembering Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, who died at 71

Sakamoto, a trailblazing composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular songcraft, died last month after a multi-year battle with cancer.

