Colin Jost, Weekend Update anchor on 'SNL,' wondered why no one was laughing

Two minutes into Weekend Update, hardly anyone laughed at Colin Jost's jokes. Until anchor Michael Che revealed why. As part of an Aprils Fools' Day prank, Che had told the audience not to laugh.

