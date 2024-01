What We Get Wrong About Armageddon In The Bible : Fresh Air Bible scholar Bart Ehrman says interpretations of the Book of Revelation have created disastrous problems — from personal psychological damage to consequences for foreign policy and the environment. His book is Armageddon: What the Bible Really Says about the End.



Fresh Air What We Get Wrong About Armageddon In The Bible What We Get Wrong About Armageddon In The Bible Listen · 45:46 45:46 Bible scholar Bart Ehrman says interpretations of the Book of Revelation have created disastrous problems — from personal psychological damage to consequences for foreign policy and the environment. His book is Armageddon: What the Bible Really Says about the End.



